Katrina Hart Acquires 6,678 Shares of JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI) Stock

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) insider Katrina Hart acquired 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £19,900.44 ($25,347.65).

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JUGI opened at GBX 300 ($3.82) on Friday. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 380 ($4.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 321.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 331.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.29 million, a PE ratio of 309.28 and a beta of 1.36.

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,268.04%.

About JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

