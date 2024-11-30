Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) versus Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Critical Survey

Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Coliseum Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coliseum Acquisition
|N/A
|-16.55%
|-9.51%
|Kayne Anderson BDC
|59.80%
|12.65%
|6.77%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coliseum Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coliseum Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kayne Anderson BDC
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2.80
Institutional and Insider Ownership
25.8% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Coliseum Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coliseum Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|$3.10 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Kayne Anderson BDC
|$161.00 million
|7.39
|$77.07 million
|N/A
|N/A
Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Coliseum Acquisition.
Summary
Kayne Anderson BDC beats Coliseum Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Coliseum Acquisition
Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
About Kayne Anderson BDC
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.
