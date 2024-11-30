Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) versus Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Critical Survey

Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coliseum Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coliseum Acquisition N/A -16.55% -9.51% Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coliseum Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coliseum Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 1 2.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus target price of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Coliseum Acquisition.

25.8% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coliseum Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coliseum Acquisition N/A N/A $3.10 million N/A N/A Kayne Anderson BDC $161.00 million 7.39 $77.07 million N/A N/A

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Coliseum Acquisition.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Coliseum Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

