KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KBC Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.