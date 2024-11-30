Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,336.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 317,212 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 815.0% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 268,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 254.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 251,036 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after buying an additional 246,184 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 161.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 162,508 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

