Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, a growth of 175.4% from the October 31st total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KRYPF opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Kerry Properties has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

