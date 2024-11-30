Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,141.24. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 98.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 62.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 321.57%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Featured Articles

