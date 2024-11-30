Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 821 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

STWD stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile



Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.



