Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEPW. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000.

Shares of SEPW stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

