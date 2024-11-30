Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADX opened at $20.57 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.11%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. This represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

