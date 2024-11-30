Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQWL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $257,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $107.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $724.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

