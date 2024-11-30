Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 128 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.12.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

