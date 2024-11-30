Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843,193 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980,902 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245,046 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,048,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,069,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246,978 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

