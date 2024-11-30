Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.9% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 562.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $131,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $28.20 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

