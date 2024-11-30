Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $286,000 in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITWO opened at $44.11 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $44.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.