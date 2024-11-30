Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $3,157,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
NYSE TSN opened at $64.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $66.88.
In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
