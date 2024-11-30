Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,611,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 26.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 22.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS BSEP opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.