Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,216,000 after acquiring an additional 190,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,631,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This represents a 18.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. The trade was a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,504 shares of company stock valued at $18,394,012 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $219.99 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $125.61 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.