Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 105.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 248.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

