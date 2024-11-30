Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,730 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS FMAR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.