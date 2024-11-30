Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $205.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.72 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.