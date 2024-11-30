KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 106,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 168,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. The company has a market cap of $101.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 244.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Featured Articles

