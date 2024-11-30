Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Several analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of KLIC opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,426,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,469.48. This represents a 14.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,782,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,721.32. This represents a 42.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $4,657,261. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

