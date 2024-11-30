L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $244.92 and last traded at $245.33. 551,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 908,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 100.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

