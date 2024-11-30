Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $86,883,000. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after buying an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after buying an additional 830,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $38,382,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LW opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

