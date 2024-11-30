Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,809 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 180,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 85.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.46 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

