Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $155.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $156.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.96.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.