Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1,158.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,079 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,043,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,611,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,072,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,204,000 after buying an additional 68,753 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

