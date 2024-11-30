Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,296 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,164.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 256,698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 80.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

