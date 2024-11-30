Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 587 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 232.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after buying an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $331,091,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after acquiring an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,524,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,512,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,451 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,153. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $127.62 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

