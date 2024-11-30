Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Opera by 1.8% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth $2,420,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Opera by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Opera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Opera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Opera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $20.01 on Friday. Opera Limited has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Opera Profile

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.