Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $633,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $192.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

