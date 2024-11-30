Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 236.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 784,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 551,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 329,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,673 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 213.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:RDVI opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.