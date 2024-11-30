Larson Financial Group LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 214.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,887 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,400.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Solar by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 3.5 %

FSLR stock opened at $199.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.88 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.35. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

