Larson Financial Group LLC Has $41,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

