Larson Financial Group LLC Has $45,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 614.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank raised its position in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

