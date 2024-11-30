Larson Financial Group LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,320 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,750,000 after buying an additional 534,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Water Works by 631.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after acquiring an additional 384,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Water Works by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,264,000 after purchasing an additional 291,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

