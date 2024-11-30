Larson Financial Group LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 27,218.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,603.52. This represents a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

