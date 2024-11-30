Larson Financial Group LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 50.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 21,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $7,019,669.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,487.12. This represents a 9.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $189,574,199.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,919,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,618,694.88. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 884,395 shares of company stock worth $243,101,629. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $336.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.96. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

