Larson Financial Group LLC Has $64,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.47.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $107.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -9.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

