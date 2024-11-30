Larson Financial Group LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $19,445,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 708.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 229,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 201,448 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,125 shares of company stock worth $6,613,584. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRM opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 343.76, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 794.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

