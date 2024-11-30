Larson Financial Group LLC Has $70,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

DOV stock opened at $205.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.05. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $139.93 and a 12 month high of $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dover

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

