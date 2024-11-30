Larson Financial Group LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $11.63 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.