Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 108.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,859.40. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

RGLD stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.99. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

