Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.6 %

SNOW stock opened at $174.83 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.74.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,749,884.10. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,661 shares of company stock valued at $32,004,752. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.