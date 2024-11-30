Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 615,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,016,000 after acquiring an additional 302,309 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 29,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The trade was a 32.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.