Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 615,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,016,000 after acquiring an additional 302,309 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 29,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Stock Performance
NYSE CUZ opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $32.55.
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties
In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The trade was a 32.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CUZ
Cousins Properties Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.