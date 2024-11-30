Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 240.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 917.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,113,602 shares in the company, valued at $292,182,080.12. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Laufman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,333.76. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,324,817 shares of company stock valued at $43,552,936. 16.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

