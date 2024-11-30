Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $51,000 in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JULM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the third quarter worth $352,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

NYSEARCA:JULM opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.21. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

