Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $2,517,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

