Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,766,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Welltower by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,448,000 after purchasing an additional 129,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NYSE WELL opened at $138.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

