Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 338 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $89.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

